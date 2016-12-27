Carlos Lee

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago White Sox (1999–2004), Milwaukee Brewers (2005–2006), Texas Rangers (2006), Houston Astros (2007–2012) and Miami Marlins (2012)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .285 career average with 2273 hits, 469 doubles, 358 home runs and 1363 RBI in 14 seasons. 17 career grand slams ranks him seventh in Major League history (tied with Jimmie Foxx and Ted Williams). Three-time All-Star (2005–2007). Two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2005 and 2007).

HOVG THOUGHTS: On any other ballot…Carlos Lee might get a handful of sympathy votes. Unfortunately, he’s likely not to get one.