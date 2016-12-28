EDGAR MARTINEZ

Eighth Year on Ballot (43.4% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Seattle Mariners (1987–2004)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .312 and 2247 hits. 309 home runs and 1261 RBI. Seven-time All-Star selection (1992, 1995-1997, 2000-2001 and 2003). In 2004, Major League Baseball renamed the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award in Martinez’s honor. A five-time winner of the award, he is one of only a handful of players to have MLB awards named for them. Some of the others? Cy Young for pitching, Hank Aaron for batting, Roberto Clemente for “sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team” and Ted Williams for the All-Star Game MVP Award. Not too shabby. 2007 inductee to the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I swear to god, if Barry Bonds makes it into the Hall of Fame before Edgar Martinez I'm boycotting @MLB for ever — Old Man Brown (@fletch10brown) December 28, 2016

I would offer myself as a human sacrifice if needed to get Edgar Martinez into the Hall of Fame.#EdgarHoF — FelixForever34 ™ (@FelixForever34) December 26, 2016

All I want for Christmas is for Edgar Martinez to be elected into the Hall of Fame #EdgarHOF — David Turnbull (@Turdbowl) December 25, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: The argument for Martinez is that he is the “best DH ever”. The argument against Martinez is that he is the “best DH ever”. I’m not sure which side of the fence I fall on, but as long as Harold Baines is paying for his ticket…Martinez can stand in line behind him. Sure, Martinez has a .312 career batting average and ranks 21st all-time in on base percentage (at .418)…but the guy only has 2247 hits and has a pretty empty trophy case to show for his 18-year career.