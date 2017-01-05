EDGAR RENTERIA

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1996–1998), St. Louis Cardinals (1999–2004), Boston Red Sox (2005), Atlanta Braves (2006–2007), Detroit Tigers (2008), San Francisco Giants (2009–2010) and Cincinnati Reds (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .286 batting average, 2327 hits, 1200 runs scored and 294 stolen bases in 16 seasons. Five-time All-Star (1998, 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2006). Two-time World Series champion (1997 and 2010). Named the 2010 World Series MVP after hitting game-winning home runs in Games 2 and 5 of the series. He is the fourth player to have multiple World Series-winning hits, along with Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, and Lou Gehrig. Two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2002 and 2003). Three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2000, 2002 and 2003).24-game hitting streak spanning the last game of 2005 and his first 23 games of 2006.

If I had an 11th vote for #HOF2017, I'd give it to Edgar Renteria only because he was my favorite #STLCards player in the early 2000s. — Brandon Crouch (@Brandon_Crouch) January 3, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: With one vote already in the books…Renteria has already exceeded all expectations.