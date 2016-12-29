FRED McGRIFF

Eighth Year on Ballot (20.9% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1986–1990), San Diego Padres (1991–1993), Atlanta Braves (1993–1997), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998–2001), Chicago Cubs (2001–2002), Los Angeles Dodgers (2003) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2004).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .284 with 2490 hits, 493 home runs and 1550 RBI. Ranks 28th all-time in home runs and 46th in RBI. Hit 30 or more home runs in seven straight seasons (1988-1994) and three more times in 1999, 2001 and 2002. Five-time All-Star selection (1992, 1994-1996 and 2000). World Series champion in 1995. Was the first player to hit a home run at Toronto’s Skydome…now known as the Rogers Centre.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Maybe after this year, guys like Fred McGriff and Edgar Martinez will finally get really good looks. Incredible hitters. — Chandler Hayes (@chandlerhayes11) December 26, 2016

Fred McGriff was a terrible defender at first, and a significantly worse hitter than Edgar. I don't get it. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) December 19, 2016

@simmonssteve don't understand the lack of love for Fred McGriff. Almost 500 home runs and no hint of PED Use. Model of consistency. — Graham Comfort (@GrahamComfort) December 16, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: The “Crime Dog” was the epitome of consistency for close to 20 years and there’s no reason to think that he won’t be on the ballot for a long, long time. The problem with McGriff, however, is that he’s continually overshadowed on the ballot by some pretty big names and stands to never get his proper respect. At the time of his retirement, his 493 career bombs were the most home runs of any eligible player (not named Mark McGwire) not currently in the Hall of Fame.