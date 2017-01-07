IVAN RODRIGUEZ

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Texas Rangers (1991–2002), Florida Marlins (2003), Detroit Tigers (2004–2008), New York Yankees (2008), Houston Astros (2009), Texas Rangers (2009) and Washington Nationals (2010–2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .296 batting average, 2844 hits, 572 doubles, 311 home runs and 1332 RBI in 21 seasons. 1999 American League MVP. 14-time All-Star (1992–2001 and 2004–2007). 2003 World Series champion. 2003 NLCS MVP. 13-time Gold Glove Award winner (1992–2001, 2004, 2006 and 2007). Seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1994–1999 and 2004). Inducted into Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2014. All-time leader is games played and putouts at the catcher position. Caught base stealers at an all-time high of 45.68%. One of only six Hall of Fame-eligible players with a .290 batting average and more than 2500 hits, 550 doubles, 300 home runs and 1300 RBI. The others…Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, George Brett, Stan Musial and Babe Ruth. Not too shabby.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

HOVG THOUGHTS: I know there’s the stink of steroids with Rodriguez, but, honestly…aren’t we at a point where we’re about done with that? Hopefully, Pudge will get in on his first ballot and open the proverbial door for some of the others who have been plagued by the PED whispers.