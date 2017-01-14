Posted byon
JASON VARITEK
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (1997-2011)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .256 batting average with 193 home runs and 757 RBI in 15 seasons. Three-time All-Star (2003, 2005 and 2008). Two –time World Series champion (2004 and 2007). 2005 Gold Glove Award winner. 2005 Silver Slugger Award winner. One of only two catchers to have caught four no-hitters. 1994 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy recipient while at Georgia Tech. Inducted into Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.
HOVG THOUGHTS: Jason Varitek is a great guy that meant a lot to the Red Sox during his time in Boston…but, unfortunately, he’s nowhere near Hall of Fame status.