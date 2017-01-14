JASON VARITEK

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (1997-2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .256 batting average with 193 home runs and 757 RBI in 15 seasons. Three-time All-Star (2003, 2005 and 2008). Two –time World Series champion (2004 and 2007). 2005 Gold Glove Award winner. 2005 Silver Slugger Award winner. One of only two catchers to have caught four no-hitters. 1994 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy recipient while at Georgia Tech. Inducted into Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

How are people not voting for Jason Varitek for the Baseball Hall of Fame?! Robbery… — TomBrazy12 (@Aridude1) January 3, 2017

@jcrasnick I understand that this is a packed ballot, but are guys like Varitek & Posada in the "Hall of Very Good" rather than the HOF? — Charlie Lapin (@charlielapin) December 30, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: Jason Varitek is a great guy that meant a lot to the Red Sox during his time in Boston…but, unfortunately, he’s nowhere near Hall of Fame status.