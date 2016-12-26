JEFF KENT

Fourth Year on Ballot (16.6% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1992), New York Mets (1992–1996), Cleveland Indians (1996), San Francisco Giants (1997–2002), Houston Astros (2003–2004) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2005–2008).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .290 batting average, 2461 hits, 377 home runs and 1518 RBI. All-time home run leader among second basemen. Drove in 90 or more runs from 1997 to 2005. Only second baseman to have 100 or more RBIs in six consecutive seasons (1997–2002). 560 doubles place him 26th on the all-time list. 2000 National League MVP. Five-time All-Star (1999–2001, 2004 and 2005). Four-time Silver Slugger Award (2000–2002 and 2005).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Together, Sammy Sosa and Jeff Kent have 986 home runs … and 27% of the public Hall of Fame votes so far this year. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) December 22, 2016

Who are these people voting for Jeff Kent and Jorge Posada?!?! Great players, yes, but so clearly not worthy of the Hall of Fame. 😣 — High Heat Stats 📎 (@HighHeatStats) December 22, 2016

Someone tell me why Jeff Kent is not a Hall of Famer — Kenleyfornia Love (@Mashuni10) December 22, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: The former “Survivor” contestant and his lip curtain have a long road ahead of them. Is his legendary prickliness toward the media enough to keep him on the bubble…or do his numbers as one of the best second basemen ever win out? The 2000 National League MVP amassed 2461 hits, 377 home runs and a .290 batting average.