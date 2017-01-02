JORGE POSADA

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: New York Yankees (1995–2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .273 batting average with 275 home runs and 1065 RBI in 17 years with the New York Yankees. Four-time World Series champion (1998-2000 and 2009). Five-time All-Star (2000-2003 and 2007). Five-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2000-2003 and 2007). In 2003, became only the second Yankees catcher after Yogi Berra to hit 30 home runs in a season. Posada is only the fifth catcher with at least 1500 hits, 350 doubles, 275 home runs and 1000 RBI all-time. From 2000 to 2011, he compiled more RBI and home runs than any other catcher in baseball. He’s the only catcher to ever bat .330 or better with 40 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 RBI in a single season. Had number retired by Yankees in 2015.

HOVG THOUGHTS: Based solely on the strength of the teams he played for, Posada is going to get plenty of Hall of Fame votes. Whether or not he gets enough to stick around for a second year is another thing.