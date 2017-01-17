LARRY WALKER

Seventh Year on Ballot (15.5% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Montreal Expos (1989–1994), Colorado Rockies (1995–2004) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004–2005)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .313 with 2160 hits, 383 home runs, 1355 runs scored and 1311 RBI. 1997 National League MVP. Led the National League in batting three times (1998, 1999 and 2001). Hit better than .300 nine times and drove in 110 runs or more five times. Twice stole more than 30 bases and hit more than 30 home runs in a season. Walker’s 409 total bases in 1997 were the most by a National Leaguer since Stan Musial’s 1948 season…the mark was bettered by Barry Bonds in 2001 (411). The same year, Walker became and remains the only player to have at least 25 stolen bases and a slugging percentage of more than .700 in a season. Seven-time Gold Glove Award winner (1992-1993, 1997-1999 and 2001-2002). Five-time All-Star selection (1992, 1997-1999 and 2001).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Larry Walker named on 0 of 17 ESPN ballots. brb flipping all the tables — Hall of Stats (@HallOfStats) January 17, 2017

Canadian baseball writer votes for Vlad Guerrero and Larry Walker for the Hall. That's it. We're building a wall against the wrong country. — Josh Sadlock (@JoshSadlock) January 16, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: I like uniqueness…and with only one other Canuck in the Hall of Fame (looking your way, Fergie Jenkins), I’ve gotta support a guy who nine times took home the Tip O’Neill Award courtesy of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. In all seriousness, I don’t see Walker making his way to Cooperstown.