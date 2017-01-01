MAGGLIO ORDONEZ

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago White Sox (1997–2004) and Detroit Tigers (2005–2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .309 batting average, 2156 hits, 294 home runs and 1236 RBI in 15 seasons. Six-time All-Star (1999-2001, 2003, 2006 and 2007). Three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2000, 2002 and 2007). 2007 American League batting champion. MVP runner-up in 2007 after posting career-best (and league-high).363 batting average, 54 doubles, 28 home runs and 139 RBI. With 52% of the vote, Ordonez was voted mayor of the Juan Antonio Sotillo Municipality in Venezuela in 2013.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Magglio Ordonez may not be a hall of famer but the OhEehOh Magglio chant deserves its own plaque. Note that may have been only my dads thing — Bennett Karoll (@bigben929) December 30, 2016

Magglio Ordonez needs to be in the hall of fame — john, WHAT (@john___what) December 27, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: On any other ballot, Magglio Ordonez might get a handful of votes…sympathy or otherwise. Unfortunately, he’s likely not to get one.