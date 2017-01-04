MANNY RAMIREZ

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Cleveland Indians (1993–2000), Boston Red Sox (2001–2008), Los Angeles Dodgers (2008–2010), Chicago White Sox (2010) and Tampa Bay Rays (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .312 batting average, 2574 hits, 555 home runs and 1831 RBI in 19 seasons. 15th all-time in home runs. 18th all-time in RBI. Nine-straight seasons of at least 30 HRs and 100 RBIs (1998–2006)…tied for third longest all-time. Hit in 27-straight games in 2006. 12-time All-Star (1995, 1998-2008). Two-time World Series champion (2004 and 2007). 2004 World Series MVP. Nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1995, 1999-2006). 2002 American League batting champion. 2004 American League home run leader.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

MANNY RAMIREZ HAS TO BE IN THE HOF. — Javier V. (@jaayv7) January 4, 2017

The take of not voting for Manny Ramirez for the Hall of Fame but voting for Barry Bonds is a very bad one. Vote for one, vote for all. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) January 3, 2017

YOU PUT MANNY RAMIREZ IN THE HALL OF FAME. No one cares about steroids anymore. YOU PUT MANNY RAMIREZ IN THE HALL OF FAME — (((Colin Healey))) (@trueColinHealey) December 31, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: If not for those two pesky drug suspensions…Ramirez would be a shoe-in. That said, dude is going to be waiting a long time before he sees Cooperstown open its doors to him.