MATT STAIRS

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Montreal Expos (1992–1993),Boston Red Sox (1995), Oakland Athletics (1996–2000), Chicago Cubs (2001), Milwaukee Brewers (2002), Pittsburgh Pirates (2003), Kansas City Royals (2004–2006), Texas Rangers (2006), Detroit Tigers (2006), Toronto Blue Jays (2007–2008), Philadelphia Phillies (2008–2009), San Diego Padres (2010) and Washington Nationals (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .262 batting average with 1366 hits, 265 home runs and 899 RBI in 19 seasons for a record twelve teams. 2008 World Series champion. Major League-record 23 career pinch-hit home runs. Hit at least one home run with eleven different teams. In 2012, was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame.

HOVG THOUGHTS:

HOVG THOUGHTS: Full disclosure…I love Matt Stairs. I’ve been following his career since he was in Single-A ball. Truth be told, I would induct him into The Hall of Very Good in a heartbeat on the strength of his handful of obscure records. Unfortunately, the BBWAA don’t view his career the same way I do.