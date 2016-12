Melvin Mora

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: New York Mets (1999–2000), Baltimore Orioles (2000–2009), Colorado Rockies (2010) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .277 batting average over 13 seasons with 171 home runs and 754 RBI. Two-time All-Star (2003 and 2005). 2004 Silver Slugger Award winner. Enshrined in Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in 2015.

