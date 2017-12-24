

ROGER CLEMENS

Sixth Year on Ballot (54.1% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (1984-1996), Toronto Blue Jays (1997-1998), New York Yankees (1999-2003), Houston Astros (2004-2006) and New York Yankees (2007)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career record of 354-184 (.658 winning percentage) with an ERA of 3.12 and 4672 strikeouts. Ranks ninth all-time in wins and third all-time in strikeouts behind only Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. Six 20-win seasons, led the league in ERA seven times and in strikeouts five times. Record seven-time Cy Young Award winner (1986-1987, 1991, 1997-1998, 2001 and 2004) and 1986 American League MVP. Two-time World Series champion (1999 and 2000) and eleven-time All-Star selection. Member of Major League Baseball’s All-Century Team. Only pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a game twice.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Roger Clemens, Arguably the Greatest Pitcher of All-Time, Is Trending Toward Hall of Fame Induction but this will not be the year. — Dave McAlister (@DaveMcAlister) December 14, 2017

The Cars going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but Radiohead not getting in is like Jack Morris going into the Baseball Hall of Fame but Roger Clemens not getting in hey wait — Ya Kid Canada (@thekidcanada) December 13, 2017

I know I am a bit late, but Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are in the MLB hall of fame but Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Pete Rose are not. Think about that for a second… — tim teresi (@Tim_Dawg_) December 12, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Please see Barry Bonds and replace “762 reasons” with 354 and 4672.