ROGER CLEMENS
Fifth Year on Ballot (45.2% last year)
PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (1984-1996), Toronto Blue Jays (1997-1998), New York Yankees (1999-2003), Houston Astros (2004-2006) and New York Yankees (2007)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career record of 354-184 (.658 winning percentage) with an ERA of 3.12 and 4672 strikeouts. Ranks ninth all-time in wins and third all-time in strikeouts behind only Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. Six 20-win seasons, led the league in ERA seven times and in strikeouts five times. Record seven-time Cy Young Award winner (1986-1987, 1991, 1997-1998, 2001 and 2004) and 1986 American League MVP. Two-time World Series champion (1999 and 2000) and eleven-time All-Star selection. Member of Major League Baseball’s All-Century Team. Only pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a game twice.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:
HOVG THOUGHTS: Please see Barry Bonds and replace “762 reasons” with 354 and 4672.