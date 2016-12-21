ROGER CLEMENS

Fifth Year on Ballot (45.2% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (1984-1996), Toronto Blue Jays (1997-1998), New York Yankees (1999-2003), Houston Astros (2004-2006) and New York Yankees (2007)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career record of 354-184 (.658 winning percentage) with an ERA of 3.12 and 4672 strikeouts. Ranks ninth all-time in wins and third all-time in strikeouts behind only Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. Six 20-win seasons, led the league in ERA seven times and in strikeouts five times. Record seven-time Cy Young Award winner (1986-1987, 1991, 1997-1998, 2001 and 2004) and 1986 American League MVP. Two-time World Series champion (1999 and 2000) and eleven-time All-Star selection. Member of Major League Baseball’s All-Century Team. Only pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a game twice.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I feel like if we let Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens into the Hall of Fame we have to let Pete Rose in as well. — The James Creel™ (@TheCreel21) December 21, 2016

Roger clemens was my favorite pitcher growing up. Sad I'll never him in the HOF — JoeGiacalone (@joe_fish34) December 20, 2016

Really hope that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens don't get into the HOF. — Irish n⭐️t Mike🏆 (@IrishCARBomb21) December 19, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: Please see Barry Bonds and replace “762 reasons” with 354 and 4672.