TIM RAINES

Last Year on Ballot (69.8% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Montreal Expos (1979–1990), Chicago White Sox (1991–1995), New York Yankees (1996–1998), Oakland Athletics (1999), Montreal Expos (2001), Baltimore Orioles (2001) and Florida Marlins (2002)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .294 with 2605 hits and 1571 runs scored. Hit .300 or better seven times. Led the National League in batting with a .334 average in 1986. 808 career stolen bases (fifth all-time) with an 85% success rate. Led National League in stolen bases four times and twice in runs scored. Put together six seasons with more than 100 runs scored. Seven-straight All-Star selections (1981-1987) and two World Series championships (1996 and 1998). Had number retired by Montreal Expos and holds their team record for runs scored, triples and stolen bases.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Tim Raines soon to be in the Hall of Fame,congrats " Rock " — Richard Moreau (@w1eoy) January 2, 2017

How the hell is Tim Raines not already in the Hall of fame? Top 3 leadoff hitter all time. 5 tools. — Timothy Tingley (@timothy_tingley) January 2, 2017

Alright seriously tim raines needs to be in hall. No excuses. — Ryan sampson (@rsampson07) December 27, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: Growing up…I always kinda thought that Raines was one of the best out there. Think about it. Along with Rickey Henderson, there were really only two guys you would want to lead off for you. With a nice peak throughout the entire 80s, Raines is the kind of guy that, frankly, should get more votes than he has…and it appears that this is the year.