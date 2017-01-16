TIM WAKEFIELD

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Pittsburgh Pirates (1992–1993) and Boston Red Sox (1995–2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 200-180 record with a 4.41 ERA and 2156 in 19 seasons. Two-time World Series champion (2004 and 2007). 2009 All-Star 2010 Roberto Clemente Award recipient. During his 17-year career with Boston, Wakefield finished third in wins (behind Roger Clemens and Cy Young), second in strikeouts (behind Clemens), second in game appearances by a pitcher (behind reliever Bob Stanley), first in games started as a pitcher and first in innings pitched. Inducted into Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

It probably won't happen but I'd also love to see Tim Wakefield in the hall of fame. #MLB #RedSox — Head in the Clouds (@thewildman111) November 29, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: I love Wakefield…but dude isn’t getting into the Hall of Fame without buying a ticket.