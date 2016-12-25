TREVOR HOFFMAN

Second Year on Ballot (67.3%)

PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1993), San Diego Padres (1993–2008) and Milwaukee Brewers (2009–2010).

ACHIEVEMENTS: All-time saves leader from 2006 to 2011. Was the first Major Leaguer to reach both 500, then 600 saves. Ended career with 601 saves. Two-time National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year and saves leader (1998 and 2006). Seven-time All-Star (1998–2000, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2009). Had his Number 51 retired by the San Diego Padres in 2011. In 2014, became just the ninth inductee into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

If Trevor Hoffman was on the Yankees, he would have been just as good as Rivera. Rivera will get 96% on ballot one. — Pee Pants (@dawgsindabatub) December 23, 2016

How is Trevor Hoffman a bubble hall of Famer right now?? The best closer ever shouldn't even be close to the bubble. — Cody Freund (@codyfreund9) December 21, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: Hoffman is a tricky one. Yes, dude is second all-time in saves, but the Hall of Fame has been unkind to some other closers (Lee Smith, anyone?). That said, I have a feeling that Hoffman and his 601 saves will eventually make their way to Cooperstown.