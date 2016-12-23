VLADIMIR GUERRERO

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Montreal Expos (1996–2003), Anaheim Angels / Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2004–2009), Texas Rangers (2010) and Baltimore Orioles (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Hit .318 with 2590 hits (second all-time among Dominican-born players) and 1496 RBI in 16 Major League seasons. His 449 home runs ranks tenth among Hall-eligible players not in Cooperstown. 2004 American League MVP. Nine time All-Star (1999-2002, 2004-2007 and 2010). Eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1999-2000, 2002, 2004-2007 and 2010). Two-time member of 30-30 club (2001 and 2002). All-time Expos career leader in Batting Average (.323), Home Runs (234), Slugging (.588) and OPS (.978). In 1999, hit safely in 31-straight games.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Why do people think Jeff Bagwell is a Hall of Famer but Vladimir Guerrero isn't? Offensive milestones almost identical. @Ken_Rosenthal — Anthony Auspelmyer (@IamAussy) December 20, 2016

Seeing some Vladimir Guerrero slander today. Don't care what defensive metrics that no1 fully trusts say. Guy's a no-brainer Hall of Famer — Corey Seidman (@CoreySeidmanCSN) December 15, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: In 2008, Guerrero was voted by Major League managers as one of the “most feared” batters in baseball. But, as Jim Rice can tell you, being feared doesn’t necessarily equate to immediate induction into the Hall of Fame. That said, Vlad will get in a lot quicker than Rice.