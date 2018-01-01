

ANDRUW JONES

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Atlanta Braves (1996–2007), Los Angeles Dodgers (2008), Texas Rangers (2009), Chicago White Sox (2010), New York Yankees (2011–2012) and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles (2013–2014).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .254, 1933 hits, 434 home runs, 1204 runs scored and 1289 RBI in 17 big league seasons. Ten-time Gold Glove Award winner (1998-2007). One of only five center fielders to record at least 400 putouts in a season six times. Five-time All-Star selection (2000, 2002-2003, 2005 and 2006). 2005 Silver Slugger recipient. Led the National League in home runs (51) and RBI (128) in 2005. 2013 Japan Series champion.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

No way Kenny Lofton or Andruw Jones belong in Cooperstown unless they buy a ticket — kelly Johnson (@kellyaj72) January 1, 2018

This one's a real doozy. Can someone out there explain to me how people can vote for Vizquel but not Andruw Jones? — Mike Gallagher (@gallagwar) December 31, 2017

Andruw Jones is the greatest defensive CF that I have ever seen. I saw Mays near the tail end of his career, so I didn't see him in his prime. — John Straubinger (@johnstraubinger) December 31, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Before he turned 30, Jones had already won nine of his ten-straight Golden Glove awards, 1556 hits, 342 home runs (he was the 12th player in history to hit 300 home runs before his 30th birthday) and 1023 RBI. After that…not so much.