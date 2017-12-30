

AUBREY HUFF

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000–2006), Houston Astros (2006), Baltimore Orioles (2007–2009), Detroit Tigers (2009) and San Francisco Giants (2010–2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .278 with 1699 hits, 242 home runs and 904 RBI in 13 seasons. Won two World Series championships (2010 and 2012) while with the San Francisco Giants. Silver Slugger Award winner in 2008. In 2009, he was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

What are the qualifications to appear on the ballot? If Aubrey Huff met them, they may need to be changed. — Tim Lynch (@timlynch76) December 30, 2017

The anonymous ballot with only Aubrey Huff checked off is coming. You know it. — William Jamieson 🍁🛡🏆⭐️ (@willjamieson75) December 29, 2017

How does Aubrey Huff and Orlando Hudson even make this list? Did they have extra ink in the printer that they had to get rid of? — Al (@VanRothwiler) December 28, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: I will get more votes.