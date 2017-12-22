BARRY BONDS
Fifth Year on Ballot (44.3% last year)
PLAYING CAREER: Pittsburgh Pirates (1986–1992) and San Francisco Giants (1993–2007)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .298 with 2935 hits, 762 home runs, 2227 runs, 1996 RBI and 514 stolen bases. Ranks within the top ten all-time in home runs, runs created, walks, runs, RBI, total bases, on base percentage, slugging percentage and games played. Lone member of the 500 home run-500 stolen base club. One of only four players to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season. Tied with his father, Bobby, for most seasons with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases (five) and are the only father-son members of the 30–30 club. In 2001, set Major League record by hitting 73 home runs in one season. Seven-time National League MVP (1990, 1992–1993 and 2001–2004). Eight-time Gold Glove winner (1990–1994 and 1996–1998). 12-Time Silver Slugger winner (1990–1994, 1996–1997 and 2000–2004). 14-time All-Star (1990, 1992–1998, 2000–2004 and 2007).
HOVG THOUGHTS: Yes. And I have at least 762 reasons why.