

BARRY BONDS

Fifth Year on Ballot (44.3% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Pittsburgh Pirates (1986–1992) and San Francisco Giants (1993–2007)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .298 with 2935 hits, 762 home runs, 2227 runs, 1996 RBI and 514 stolen bases. Ranks within the top ten all-time in home runs, runs created, walks, runs, RBI, total bases, on base percentage, slugging percentage and games played. Lone member of the 500 home run-500 stolen base club. One of only four players to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season. Tied with his father, Bobby, for most seasons with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases (five) and are the only father-son members of the 30–30 club. In 2001, set Major League record by hitting 73 home runs in one season. Seven-time National League MVP (1990, 1992–1993 and 2001–2004). Eight-time Gold Glove winner (1990–1994 and 1996–1998). 12-Time Silver Slugger winner (1990–1994, 1996–1997 and 2000–2004). 14-time All-Star (1990, 1992–1998, 2000–2004 and 2007).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Look, I'm a lifelong Dodger fan, but Barry Bonds is easily in the top 10 players of all time and has no business being left out of the Hall of Fame. Without steroids, he might only have been top 25… and in HOF by now. It's not hard to hold both positions. — Brett Moore (@BigLoudMoore) December 14, 2017

It's disgusting that Barry Bonds isn't in the Hall yet — Robb (@ohwhatuprobb) December 13, 2017

Jack Morris is in the Hall of Fame and Barry Bonds isn't. — Danny Middaugh (@Middaughsome) December 11, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Yes. And I have at least 762 reasons why.