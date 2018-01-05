

BRAD LIDGE

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Houston Astros (2002-2007), Philadelphia Phillies (2008-2011) and Washington Nationals (2012)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Went 26-32 with a 3.54 and 225 saves in 11 seasons including going 41-for-41 in save situations in 2008. World Series champion in 2008 after closing out the decisive fifth game. Two-time All-Star selection (2005 and 2008).

As an Astros fan, you know that one truly painful nightmare is finally over when you can make fun of Brad Lidge being on a hall of fame ballot. #WorldSeriesChampions pic.twitter.com/OuDVPwwPkG — Steve (@LandOfSteve) December 28, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Lidge had an improbable seven-year run from 2004-2010 (including a weird 0-8, 7.21 ERA and 31 save season in 2009) where he averaged an impressive 32 saves per year, but, sadly…that’s not enough to get considered for the Hall of Fame.