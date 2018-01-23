Posted byon
CARLOS ZAMBRANO
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Chicago Cubs (2001–2011) and Miami Marlins (2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 132-91 record with a 3.66 ERA and 1637 strikeouts in 12 big league seasons. From 2003 to 2008, was the only National League pitcher to win at least 13 games a season. In 2008, pitched a no-hitter. Led National League in wins in 2006 with 16. Three-time All-Star (2004, 2006 and 2008). Three-time Silver Slugger Award (2006 and 2008-2009).
HOVG THOUGHTS: Not. A. Chance.