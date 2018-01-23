

CARLOS ZAMBRANO

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago Cubs (2001–2011) and Miami Marlins (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 132-91 record with a 3.66 ERA and 1637 strikeouts in 12 big league seasons. From 2003 to 2008, was the only National League pitcher to win at least 13 games a season. In 2008, pitched a no-hitter. Led National League in wins in 2006 with 16. Three-time All-Star (2004, 2006 and 2008). Three-time Silver Slugger Award (2006 and 2008-2009).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

If there's a Hall of Fame for throwing Gatorade coolers, Carlos Zambrano would get my vote. There isn't and so I didn't vote for him on my IBWAA ballot. — Danielle Solzman at SUNDANCE/SLAMDANCE (@DanielleSATM) January 2, 2018

Carlos Zambrano doesn’t even belong in the hall of fame as a visitor — Pazuzu 🇺🇸🐬 (@ytrapehterehw) December 27, 2017

Carlos Zambrano? How is he on a Hall of Fame ballot? He was great. It’s not the Hall of Great. — James Tingstrom (@jamestingstrom) December 23, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Not. A. Chance.