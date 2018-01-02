

CHIPPER JONES

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Atlanta Braves (1993, 1995-2012)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .303 with 2726 hits, 549 doubles, 468 homes runs, 1623 RBI and 1619 runs scored. Named National League MVP in 1999. Eight-time All-Star Selection (1996-1998, 2000-2001, 2008, 2011-2012). Member of the 1995 World Series championship team. Two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1999-2000). In 2012, became the first switch hitter in Major League history to obtain at least 2500 hits, 1500 RBI, 1500 runs scored and 1500 walks. He also joined Stan Musial, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Lou Gehrig as the only players to record at least 2500 hits, 1500 walks, 1500 runs, 500 doubles, 450 home runs and 1500 RBI while hitting .300 with a .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. Inducted into Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame and had number retired in 2013.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Amazing that there are people who won’t vote for chipper jones — Mario Raccuglia (@Mario_Racc) January 2, 2018

Anticipated congrats to Chipper Jones for making the Hall of Fame — Osvald Osorio (@oosorio647) January 1, 2018

Is Chipper Jones' Hall of Fame plaque going to list him as a player for the Atlanta Braves or the owner of the New York Mets? — Caesar McMagic (@CaesarMcMagic) December 21, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: A quick glance at Jones’ numbers scream Hall of Fame. A career batting average of .303 with 2726 hits, 468 home runs and 1623 RBI…what’s not to love? He’s also the only switch hitter with both a career batting average of at least .300 and 400 or more home runs. Fun fact. When Jones gets inducted (and he will), he will also be just the second Number One draft pick to make it into the Hall of Fame. The first? Ken Griffey Jr.