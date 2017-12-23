CHRIS CARPENTER
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1997-2002) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004-2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 144-94 record with a 3.76 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 15 seasons. Two-time World Series champion (2006 and 2011) and three-time All-Star (2005-2006 and 2010).2005 National League Cy Young Award winner after posting 21 wins and a 2.83. Inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2016
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:
HOVG THOUGHTS: Take away Chris Carpenter’s injuries and add a couple more seasons to his resume and, yes, we might be looking at him as a borderline Hall of Famer. As it is, we’ve got a guy who, sadly, never achieved his potential.