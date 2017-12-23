

CHRIS CARPENTER

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1997-2002) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004-2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 144-94 record with a 3.76 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 15 seasons. Two-time World Series champion (2006 and 2011) and three-time All-Star (2005-2006 and 2010).2005 National League Cy Young Award winner after posting 21 wins and a 2.83. Inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2016

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

starting my writeups for the HOF ballot's one-and-done guys and wow, is Chris Carpenter the only pitcher ever to come back from TJ, labrum surgery (SLAP tear) and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome? — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) December 22, 2017

chris carpenter. no doubt hall of famer had he not been plagued by injuries. give him the ball in a playoff elimination game and its almost a guaranteed CG shutout — zach® (@zach_millz_92) December 19, 2017

I don't think the standards for the Hall of Fame should be lowered just because Jack Morris got in, but in case you forgot how good Chris Carpenter was, he has more playoff innings(108) than Morris with an ERA a run lower (3.00) in a tougher era. Won a Game 7 and has a Cy Young. — Craig Edwards (@craigjedwards) December 11, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Take away Chris Carpenter’s injuries and add a couple more seasons to his resume and, yes, we might be looking at him as a borderline Hall of Famer. As it is, we’ve got a guy who, sadly, never achieved his potential.