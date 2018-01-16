

GARY SHEFFIELD

Fourth Year on Ballot (13.3% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Milwaukee Brewers (1988–1991), San Diego Padres (1992–1993), Florida Marlins (1993–1998), Los Angeles Dodgers (1998–2001), Atlanta Braves (2002–2003), New York Yankees (2004–2006), Detroit Tigers (2007–2008) and New York Mets (2009).

ACHIEVEMENTS: .292 career batting average with 2689 hits, 509 home runs (26th all-time) and 1676 RBI. First player to hit at least 25 home runs for six different teams. Had eight seasons with 30 or more home runs. One of only two players (along with Fred McGriff) in Major League history, to have 30 or more home runs in one season for five different teams. 1992 National League batting champion. Five-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1992, 1996 and 2003–05). Nine-time All-Star (1992–93, 1996, 1998–2000 and 2003–05). Is the first player to represent five different teams in the All-Star Game. Member of the 1997 World Series Champions Florida Marlins.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Also, Gary Sheffield is a Hall of Famer and was better than Vlad Guerrero and he’s not in the Hall because a bunch of writers hate that he had the audacity to speak his mind. — Randy (@pamsson) January 12, 2018

Gary Sheffield, who is a lifetime .292 hitter and has hit 509 HRs, is only at 9% in the Hall Of Fame vote. That one is odd for me. — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) January 10, 2018

Gary Sheffield is a Hall of Famer is one of my baseball hills I will die on — Blake Bortles Fan Account (@TreifJew) January 5, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: It is amazing to me how polarizing Sheffield is. Me? I love the dude. A career .292 batting average, 509 home runs and close to 2700 hits…the man is a hitting machine and performed at just about every stop during his 22-year career. Unfortunately, because of the company he kept, dude is a long way from garnering any serious Hall of Fame consideration.