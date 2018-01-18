

JIM THOME

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Cleveland Indians (1991–2002), Philadelphia Phillies (2003–2005), Chicago White Sox (2006–2009), Los Angeles Dodgers (2009), Minnesota Twins (2010–2011), Cleveland Indians (2011), Philadelphia Phillies (2012) and Baltimore Orioles (2012)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Over 22 years in the Majors, hit .276 with 2328 hits, 612 home runs (good for eighth all-time), 1699 RBI and 1583 runs scored. In 2011, became the eighth MLB player to hit 600 home runs. Ranks as the career leader in walk-off home runs with 13. Among Cleveland Indians hitters, ranks first in home runs (337). Walks (1008), second in RBI (937), and third in extra base hits. Named to five All-Star teams (1997-1999, 2004 and 2006). 1996 Silver Slugger Award winner. Named American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2006. Inducted into Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame and Philadelphia Baseball’s Wall of Fame in 2016.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I dont understand how people can think Jim Thome isn't a Hall of Famer. Haven't seen a valid reason yet. — Michael Gorze (@Michael_Gorze) January 18, 2018

Albert Pujols and Babe Ruth combined have fewer career strikeouts than Jim Thome. — Aidan Jackson-Evans (@ajacksonevans) January 17, 2018

Players with 600 HR/1500 BB in #MLB history: Babe Ruth

Barry Bonds

Jim Thome With Jim Thome also being known as a good guy and loved by fans/media, how is his vote total not closer to 100%? — Zachary Abate (@zabate) January 17, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: Years ago, I got in some trouble online when I said Jim Thome wouldn’t be a first round Hall of Famer. Years later, I’m still not sure if I believe that or not. The BBWAA has been unpredictable and if that last few years have taught us anything, it’s this…Thome’s 612 home runs might make him a shoe-in or his lack of substantial black ink might mean he waits an extra year or two on the ballot.