

LIVAN HERNANDEZ

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1996–1999), San Francisco Giants (1999–2002), Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals (2003–2006), Arizona Diamondbacks (2006–2007), Minnesota Twins (2008), Colorado Rockies (2008), New York Mets (2009), Washington Nationals (2009–2011), Atlanta Braves (2012) and Milwaukee Brewers (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 178-177 record, 4.44 ERA and 1976 strikeouts in 17 Major League seasons. Won both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards on the way to winning the World Series championship. Two-time All-Star.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Also, there should definitely be a wing of the Hall of Fame for guys who aren't actually Hall of Famers but who are fun to remember: Johnny Damon, Carlos Zambrano, Livan Hernandez, Hideki Matsui, Kerry Wood and Jamie Moyer would get in there. — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) November 22, 2017

Umm…why is Livan Hernandez on the HOF ballot? 4.44 Career ERA. — AlmirH (@4minuteMiler) December 27, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Sorry, Lovers of Livan…Hernandez does not a chance.