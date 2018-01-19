OMAR VIZQUEL

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Seattle Mariners (1989–1993), Cleveland Indians (1994–2004), San Francisco Giants (2005–2008), Texas Rangers (2009), Chicago White Sox (2010–2011) and Toronto Blue Jays (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: .272 batting average with 2877 hits in 24 big league seasons. Eleven time Gold Glove Award winner (1993-2001 and 2005-2006). His .985 fielding percentage is tied for highest all-time. He is both the all-time leader in games played at shortstop and double plays turned. In 2000, tied (and surpassed) Cal Ripken, Jr.’s American League record for most consecutive games at shortstop without an error (95). Vizquel is the all-time hits leader among players from Venezuela (2877) and third all-time (behind Derek Jeter and Honus Wagner) among shortstops. He is the only shortstop to have played in four decades. Three-time All-Star (1998-1999 and 2002). Inducted into Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame in 2014.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Omar Vizquel has the third most hits for a SS ever with 2,877. Best defensive SS of his generation. Easy HOFer pic.twitter.com/lxwCpiawr2 — Stirrups Now! (@uniformcritic) January 13, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: The case for (and against) Omar Vizquel begins (and ends) with his fielding and longevity. His eleven Gold Gloves should account for something as only Ozzie Smith has more at shortstop. But, if we’re making that comparison…let’s not stop at postseason hardware. Among shortstops, Vizquel is the all-time leader in fielding percentage, games played and doubles. He’s also third all-time in hits as a shortstop. His 2877 hits also make him the all-time leader among Venezuelan-born players.