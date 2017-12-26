

VLADIMIR GUERRERO

Second Year on Ballot (71.7% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Montreal Expos (1996–2003), Anaheim Angels / Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2004–2009), Texas Rangers (2010) and Baltimore Orioles (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Hit .318 with 2590 hits (second all-time among Dominican-born players) and 1496 RBI in 16 Major League seasons. His 449 home runs ranks tenth among Hall-eligible players not in Cooperstown. 2004 American League MVP. Nine time All-Star (1999-2002, 2004-2007 and 2010). Eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1999-2000, 2002, 2004-2007 and 2010). Two-time member of 30-30 club (2001 and 2002). All-time Expos career leader in Batting Average (.323), Home Runs (234), Slugging (.588) and OPS (.978). In 1999, hit safely in 31-straight games.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I hope Vladimir Guerrero wears an Expos cap on his Hall of Fame plaque — Stan (@Crewsett) December 18, 2017

Put him in almost any other market for the majority of his career and he is first ballot. — Adam Otteson (@adamoates9) December 19, 2017

As of 2000, the only players to have a season with a 30 game hit streak and 30+HR: Vladimir Guerrero, Rogers Hornsby, Joe DiMaggio and Nomar Garciaparra. — Vladimir Guerrero 4 HOF (@Vlad4HOF) December 18, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: In 2008, Guerrero was voted by Major League managers as one of the “most feared” batters in baseball. But, as Jim Rice can tell you, being feared doesn’t necessarily equate to immediate induction into the Hall of Fame. That said, Vlad will get in a lot quicker than Rice.