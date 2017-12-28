TREVOR HOFFMAN
Third Year on Ballot (74.0%)
PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1993), San Diego Padres (1993–2008) and Milwaukee Brewers (2009–2010).
ACHIEVEMENTS: All-time saves leader from 2006 to 2011. Was the first Major Leaguer to reach both 500, then 600 saves. Ended career with 601 saves. Two-time National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year and saves leader (1998 and 2006). Seven-time All-Star (1998–2000, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2009). Had his Number 51 retired by the San Diego Padres in 2011. In 2014, became just the ninth inductee into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame.
HOVG THOUGHTS: Hoffman is a tricky one. Yes, dude is second all-time in saves, but the Hall of Fame has been unkind to some other closers (Lee Smith, anyone?). That said, I have a feeling that Hoffman and his 601 saves will eventually make their way to Cooperstown.