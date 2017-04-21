

It would appear everyone wants a piece of the reigning World Champion Chicago Cubs.

Back to back. For the second-straight year, Kris Bryant is on top when it comes to jersey sales.

But get this…last year’s National League MVP isn’t alone. Three of his Chicago Cubs teammates have four of the top five selling jerseys in all of baseball. Anthony Rizzo (2nd), Javier Baez (4th ) and Kyle Schwarber (5th) occupy the other three spaces.

The ten most popular jerseys according to online sales:

Kris Bryant, Cubs Anthony Rizzo, Cubs Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Javier Baez, Cubs Kyle Schwarber, Cubs Noah Syndergaard, Mets Corey Seager, Dodgers Buster Posey, Giants Gary Sanchez, Yankees Mike Trout, Angels

The list, announced Friday by Major League Baseball, is based on jerseys sold at the league’s online store since the end of the World Series.