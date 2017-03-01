

Plenty of Major Leaguers have hidden talents.

For example, Mookie Betts is a top notch bowler, former outfielder Michael Cuddyer fancies himself some sort of a magician and Matt Szczur? Dude can paint.



Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs outfielder showed off his newest art project via Instagram…a painting of his Windy City teammates Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo that will be auctioned off for charity.

Pretty sweet!

Now as good as that painting is (and it is pretty dope), nothing is going to overshadow whatever it is that Rizzo has going on with his lettuce. Seriously…the All-Star first baseman might need a haircut.