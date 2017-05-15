

For decades, Ronnie “Woo Woo” Wickers called the bleachers at Wrigley Field home…but on April 19th, the Chicago Cubs evicted the superfan after, they say, he failed to produce a ticket.

The 75-year-old denies any wrongdoing, but when pressed, neither Wickers or his friend (who claimed he had the pair’s e-tickets) could produce the proper documentation, virtual or ortherwise.

So…they were tossed.

“Our guest services staff knows who Ronnie is. They know what he does and that he is here to enjoy the games and to somewhat entertain the fans,” Cubs vice president of communications and community affair Julian Green said. “But he has to have a ticket like everyone else.”

Naturally, fans have voiced their opinions, supporting both sides involved. But one thing is for sure…if history has taught us anything, the team is not afraid to deny entry to even its most super of fans.

It is worth pointing out that the Cubs have a very un-World Series Championlike 10-12 record since bouncing Wickers and have slipped into fourth place in the National League Central.

Coincidence? Only time will tell.