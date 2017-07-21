

The Chicago Cubs winning season has seemingly led to two things.

First, the obvious…the perennial “Lovable Losers” ended their 108-year curse by winning the World Series. Second, the sudden taste of victory brought happiness all across Chicagoland which, naturally, led to fans being, ummm…happier.

Thus…a baby boom.

“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of our babies,” Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Nurse Manager Stephanie Wollenberg said. It’s kind of been going for the last couple months, so it could be the whole Playoffs that led to it.”

Wollenberg added that the Normal, IL, hospital typically welcomes three to four babies born per a day. Over the last couple of months, that number has increased…to the tune of at least 14 babies per week above the average.

“We have had a couple of our families that said you do know what nine months ago was?” Wollenberg added.

Yes. Yes, we do.