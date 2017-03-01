Has anyone benefited more from the Chicago Cubs winning their first World Series in 108 years than David Ross?

Seriously, dude has seemingly been everywhere since the final out of Game Seven was recorded. He’s even planning on suiting up with the famed Harlem Globetrotters!

And now he’s making history. Sort of.

Wednesday, the now-retired catcher was officially announced as being part of season 24 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and in the process became the first baseball player to compete on the show. Sorry, Jeffrey Leonard.

The 39-year-old will be paired with Lindsay Arnold and squaring off against such other luminaries as Charo, Chris Kattan, Olympians Simone BIles and Nancy Kerrigan and, for some reason, Mr. T.

Only time will tell if “Grandpa Rossy” will be adding the coveted mirror ball trophy to his championship resume.