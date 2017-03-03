

It’s been a busy 24 hours for David Ross.

Early Wednesday, the two-time World Series champion appeared on “Good Morning America” after being announced as a participant on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” and later that night…it was playing basketball with the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

It wasn’t all dancing and uncontested layups for the recently retired “Grandpa Rossy” however. The former catcher apparently had a rough go of it on the court.

Rough start for @grandparossy_3 but he finishes with 2 points in the first half! pic.twitter.com/HeewqXEuT2 — FSU Tucker Center (@FSUTuckerCenter) March 2, 2017

Ouch.