Not since Eric Hinske revealed his crazy Japanese-inspired back tattoo a few years ago have we seen such an awe-inspiring piece of art on a baseball player.

Delino DeShields Jr. would like for you to remember him should there be a re-vote.

The Texas Rangers outfielder (and son of former Major Leaguer Delino DeShields) posted his latest ink on his Instagram and, wow…it is ever something.

And in case you were wondering…36 hours. That’s right, it took a full day and a half to complete.