

From Pete Rose hitting the ring in three separate WrestleManias to Wade Boggs inducting his friend Curt Hennig into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, baseball and professional wrestling has had a lengthy relationship.

This is another one of those tales.

When Adam Scherr was trying to figure out what his WWE alter ego would be, he was without a name for a while before one stuck.

“I had pitched a bunch of ideas for names with the company and they turned them all down. It kind of got down to a time crunch, we need to figure out something out now,” the WWE Superstar said. “We were sitting around the [WWE] Performance Center and Sportscenter was on and they were talking about Ryan Braun and I was like ‘Braun, that sounds pretty good.’ I mean look at me, I’m 6’8 and 385 pounds, I mean Braun is pretty fitting.”

Hold on…Braun Strowman got his name from the 2011 National League MVP?

Yup.

Turns out, the behemoth, who has family just north of Milwaukee, is a huge baseball fan and actually had a chance to meet his Brewers namesake.

“I wanted to go to a game last year,” Strowman said. “I went with a cousin who’s boss would take him about once a month or so to watch a Brewers game. I just happened to be in town and he asked me if I wanted to come. I jumped along and we were hanging there, someone noticed that I was there, and all of a sudden I’m getting phone calls. The Brewers PR guy grabs me and takes me and my cousin to the press box and takes us down to meet the players.”

And you better believe the two Brauns got together for a picture.

This isn’t Strowman’s only connection to baseball. His dad, Rick “The Crusher” Scherr, is regarded as professional softball’s greatest home run hitters.