

It’s been 47 years since Dock Ellis pitched a no-hitter high on LSD.

Monday, it was announced that the story was heading to the big screen…with O’Shea Jackson, Jr. tabbed to play the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. According to Deadline, Ice Cube’s company Cube Vision is set to produce the flick.

“Part of Cube Vision’s mission is to bring compelling, provocative and timely stories to life,” producer Jeff Kwatinetz said. “We feel that now is the right time to tell Dock Ellis’ complex, but powerful, true story .”

A director has yet to be attached to the project.