

Earlier this summer, Anthony Rizzo joined an exclusive post-Deadball Era club when became one of only two (Don Mattingly is the other) left-handed players to spend time at first, second and third base.

Add to that the stint the Chicago Cubs slugger had batting leadoff for Joe Maddon’s club and you’ve got one of the more versatile guys on the northside.

That is…until Eddie Vedder comes to town.

Consider this…the Pearl Jam crooner has performed at Wrigley Field multiple times (both on stage and in the press box), given a guided tour of Wrigleyville, provided the soundtrack to the 2013 World Series and, on Friday, added “busker” to his resume.

Yup…that’s the diehard Cubs fan taking the lead on “Corduroy” alongside some street musicians outside Wrigley Field following his team’s 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. And, yes, plenty of folks walked right on by, not knowing that was Vedder in action.

While the Grammy Award-winning crooner’s actions were likely spontaneous, they did serve as a gentle reminder that their Wrigley Field concert movie (and subsequent soundtrack) is available for purchase soon.