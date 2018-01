As if you couldn’t love Edgar Martinez any more…dude spent his Saturday marching alongside his wife Holli and their two daughters.

Supporting our daughters and sons as they are our future! @11EdgarMartinez pic.twitter.com/9ci4KQz3Qe — Holli Martinez (@HolliMartinez1) January 20, 2018

Today we walk with our daughters in the Women's March as they search for their place in this beautiful and imperfect democracy. These kids are our future. They are watching. Walking in a March is only the first step. Let's teach them to advocate for the future they envision. pic.twitter.com/vp9olhEZzY — Holli Martinez (@HolliMartinez1) January 20, 2018

That’s right, the Seattle Mariners legend (and should be Hall of Famer) joined millions cross the country and hit the street in support of women’s equality

It’s always nice to see one of baseball’s good guys choosing to be on the right side of history.