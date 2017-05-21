

When the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Chicago Cubs was officially rained out Saturday, Eric Thames did what any red-blooded American would do…he did the 14 miles drive from Wrigley Field to Allstate Arena to watch NXT Takeover.

But here’s the thing. In the process, dude just might have become Enemy Number One in Chicago.

You see, typically, you’ll find members of the home team sitting ringside at WWE’s events, but, not Saturday. There was Thames, sitting right next to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens…the company’s biggest heel.

Suffice it to say, the slugger was greeted with a chorus of boos which, let’s be honest, is exactly what he should have wanted/expected in The Windy City.

Well. Played.