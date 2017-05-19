

Noticeably absent when FOX unveiled their 2017 Fall lineup Monday in New York was “Pitch”.

The hour-long drama centering around the Major League’s first female pitcher debuted last fall to critical praise and lofty expectations.

It was given the boot after, seemingly, not living up to its expectations…averaging a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and just over 3 million viewers the night it aired. Those numbers would climb to 1.4 and 4.68 million with a week of DVR and on-demand viewing.

Now, fans of the show are hoping to change some minds (if that’s even possible) by taking their, um, pitch for someone to save “Pitch” to the internet in the form of a petition over at Change.org.

Please sign the petition to keep this bold, phenomenal show alive. We need all of the support we can get so that streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or MLB Network can pick up the show and keep Ginny Baker on our TV screens.

As of right now, the petition is sitting at just under 70% of its goal.