Since 2008, the NHL has been holding an annual Winter Classic outside in open-air baseball and football stadiums.

The 2017 contest is in St. Louis at Busch Stadium and features the Blues taking on the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, I know what you’re thinking…how in the world are they going to change Busch Stadium into a hockey venue by the time the puck drops January 2?

Watch.

This is the fifth time a baseball stadium has played host to the Winter Classic. The others…Wrigley Field (2009), Fenway Park (2010), Citizens Bank Park (2012) and Nationals Park (2015).