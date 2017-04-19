Quantcast
FOR SALE: Andre Ethier’s Incredible Crib
Posted by on April 19, 2017

Celebrities and athletes live in homes that defy logic. Let’s face it…there’s no way to describe most of them.

And then there’s Andre Ethier’s crib.

The 9,300-plus square foot home in suburban Phoenix is absolutely insane. It’s as if the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star’s house was modeled after what everyone thinks a multi-million dollar ballplayer’s place should look like.

Does that make sense?

Courtesy Ethier’s realtor:

Absolutely extraordinary in every way, this stunning estate is highlighted by a magnificent main house (5 bedrooms; 4 full baths; 2 half baths; 9,326 square-feet) dressed with a wealth of rustic wood, leather-clad walls, a two-story “hers” dressing closet w/sliding ladder, and more. In addition, a massive multi-purpose building with approximately 5,628 livable SF boasts a batting cage, a game room, fitness center, kitchen and casita. Alfresco amenities include 2 water features, 4 generous-sized covered patios, elegant pool, spa and splash pad area, swim-up stools to barbeque island/bar, in-ground trampoline, soccer field/playground, windmill, fire-pit, garden and more.

The description doesn’t do the thing justice and for (only) five million dollars…I feel like it’s a steal.

Just look at this place…or CLICK HERE to see all 75 pictures of the place!

