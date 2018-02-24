

If you’re looking for an MVP of a deal on a used car…look no further!

In 1985, Don Mattingly took home the American League’s top prize and while the season was coming to a close, the New York Yankees superstar hit up a New Jersey Mercedes Benz dealership and purchased a brand new sedan.

According to the listing, “Donnie Baseball” bought the grey 1985 Mercedes Benz 500SEL on September 25, 1985…right between a 9-1 loss at home to the Detroit Tigers and a 10-2 drubbing of those same Tigers.

Fun fact, after driving the car off the lot, Mattingly went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Not too shabby.

But, hey, enough with stats…what about that car? It was owned by the Miami Marlins skipper from September 1985 until August 2009. Then, ownership was transferred to Mattingly’s son Jordan, driven for three more years before it went into storage. It currently has 93,430 miles.

Whoever ends up with the car will also take home some autograph items from Mattingly and a picture of him with the car.

Oh, and if this is given anyone else flashbacks to that time George Constanza bought Jo(h)n Voight’s car…you’re not alone.