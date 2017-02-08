

Tuesday, Oakland A’s brass revealed that when the team takes the field on Opening Day, they ‘d be playing on the newly named “Rickey Henderson Field”.

That’s right, the playing field at the Coliseum is now named after the longtime outfielder and Hall of Fame speedster.

“Obviously Rickey is the greatest player we’ve ever had in the history of the Athletics, and it seems like such a fitting tribute to someone who’s from Oakland, who has done so much for the club, for the community,” team president Dave Kaval said. “It was just right in so many ways.”

Nice. Love it.

Now, the only reason I’m even mentioning “Rickey Henderson Field” is so I can show you this.

That’s Henderson’s senior (Class of ’76!) yearbook from Oakland Technical High School and it is currently available over on eBay.

I know, right!

A quick snapshot of Henderson’s high school career…dude was a three-sport star (including first team all-city runningback) for the Bulldogs, lettering in baseball, basketball and football. He was reportedly offered more than a dozen football scholarships before being drafted by the A’s in June 1976.

And in case you were wondering, Tech is also the same high school Ted Lange from “The Love Boat”, The Pointer Sisters and Marshawn Lynch attended.

For the record, my birthday is just three months away. You all have ample time to save up.