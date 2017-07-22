

Tim Tebow is still employed as a professional baseball and what seemingly started as an obvious publicity stunt has somehow morphed into a reality

And it isn’t just the New York Mets taking advantage of their Heisman Trophy winner-turned-leftfielder…everyone else is as well.

Limited Spots available for the VIP experience, looking for an opportunity to see Tim Tebow during batting practice here is your chance! pic.twitter.com/h8GlQoTAKR — Fire Frogs Baseball (@FireFrogsBB) July 18, 2017

That’s right, for a mere $50, fans of the Atlanta Braves Class-A Florida Fire Frogs can secure themselves a great seat and, wait for it, a “commemorative bottle of dirt” from the batter’s box at Osceola County Stadium. Now, while it’s unknown how many people took advantage of the ticket deal, the Fire Frogs did have record attendance for Friday night’s tilt against Tebow and his St. Lucie Mets.

But, hey, enough about bottles of old dirt…back to Tebow for a second.

While the 29-year-old started the season hitting a paltry .220 for the Columbia Fireflies, he’s upped his batting average to .320 since his promotion to St. Lucie. Before you know it…dude is going to be suiting up for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.